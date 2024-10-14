Left Menu

Maharashtra Rocked by Baba Siddique's Murder: Minority Commission Chairman's Urgent Appeal

Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman, Pyare Khan, condemns the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He urges minorities and Bollywood to seek government aid amidst threats. Police arrested suspect Pravin Lonkar, linking him to the murder, and confirmed the age of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap via ossification test.

Updated: 14-10-2024 13:24 IST
Maharashtra Rocked by Baba Siddique's Murder: Minority Commission Chairman's Urgent Appeal
Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan has denounced the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique as a tragic incident for the state. He called upon minority communities and the Bollywood fraternity to seek government intervention if they face any threats. Khan reassured them of the Maharashtra Police's capability in addressing such issues.

In his statement to ANI, Khan expressed his horror over Baba Siddique's murder, emphasizing the alleged threat to those connected with actor Salman Khan. He urged individuals facing such intimidation to contact the authorities and reaffirmed the government's support. Highlighting past triumphs, Khan cited the Maharashtra Police's success in curbing gang wars.

On the law enforcement front, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch apprehended Pravin Lonkar in Pune, linking him to the murder. His brother, Shubham Lonkar, who is currently absconding, had previously posted online attributing the crime to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police also confirmed the age of another accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, through an ossification test, leading to an extension of his custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

