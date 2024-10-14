Left Menu

Norwegian Appeals Court Backs Government in Oil Fields Dispute

A Norwegian appeals court ruled in favor of the government against environmental activists seeking a temporary injunction on developing oil and gas fields. This overturns a previous ruling and allows field operators to continue work amid ongoing legal challenges from Greenpeace and Nature and Youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:56 IST
Norwegian Appeals Court Backs Government in Oil Fields Dispute

The Norwegian appeals court sided with the government on Monday in a high-profile case against environmental activists. The activists had sought a temporary injunction to halt the development of three new oil and gas fields, arguing their impact on climate change had not been fully assessed.

In September, the government requested the appeals court to overturn earlier verdicts which had prevented the development of these fields on environmental grounds. Previously, a lower court ruled that Norway's energy ministry did not adequately evaluate future emissions, commonly referred to as scope three emissions, in a case brought forward by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth.

The January decision had enforced injunctions halting the development of the Yggdrasil, Tyrving, and Breidablikk fields. However, the recent appeals court ruling lifts these injunctions, granting the government and field operators Aker BP and Equinor the opportunity to proceed with work on the fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024