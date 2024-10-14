Rajasthan's Promising Path: Global Investment Summit Aims for Economic Growth

In anticipation of December's 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has highlighted efforts to showcase the state's strengths. This significant three-day event will host plenary sessions covering sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism, aiming to attract global investors.

Minister Rathore emphasized the importance of leveraging the BJP government's 'double engine' development model to create employment opportunities for Rajasthan's youth. He acknowledged the limited global awareness of Rajasthan's potential and stressed the summit's role in addressing this gap.

Rathore pointed to substantial opportunities in solar energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and hospitality. He stressed that with international trade agreements in place, Rajasthan is poised to welcome businesses with open arms, eliminating bureaucratic red tape and presenting investors with favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)