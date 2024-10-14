Left Menu

Rajasthan's Promising Path: Global Investment Summit Aims for Economic Growth

The upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in December seeks to unveil Rajasthan's potential in various sectors, emphasizing job creation and business opportunities for its youth. The summit, backed by the BJP government, aims to foster international partnerships and encourage investments with a red-carpet approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:06 IST
Rajasthan's Promising Path: Global Investment Summit Aims for Economic Growth
Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of December's 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has highlighted efforts to showcase the state's strengths. This significant three-day event will host plenary sessions covering sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism, aiming to attract global investors.

Minister Rathore emphasized the importance of leveraging the BJP government's 'double engine' development model to create employment opportunities for Rajasthan's youth. He acknowledged the limited global awareness of Rajasthan's potential and stressed the summit's role in addressing this gap.

Rathore pointed to substantial opportunities in solar energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and hospitality. He stressed that with international trade agreements in place, Rajasthan is poised to welcome businesses with open arms, eliminating bureaucratic red tape and presenting investors with favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024