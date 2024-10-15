Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Encounter Obstacles Amidst Obstinate Economic Ambitions

Chinese stock markets experienced a significant tumble due to waning investor enthusiasm for government economic support measures. The Shanghai Composite declined by 2.5%, while the blue-chip CSI300 lost 2.7%. Despite policy announcements aiming for a 5% growth target, uncertainty prevails over the timing and size of government spending.

Chinese stocks faced a sharp decline on Tuesday, disrupting the bustling rally that recently propelled them to multi-year highs. Investors have taken a step back to scrutinize when and where government support will be injected into the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 2.5% in heavy trading, while the blue-chip CSI300 fell by 2.7%. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong also shed nearly 4% in late-afternoon trade. Chinese markets had begun a strong ascent in late September following a series of policy announcements, sparking speculation that the government was committed to meeting its 5% growth target and boosting consumption.

However, recent trading sessions have been volatile, with the CSI300 unable to surpass the resistance around the 4,000 mark. The lack of detailed timing and magnitude of policy implementation has left markets uncertain. A report by Caixin Global suggested that China might raise an additional 6 trillion yuan over three years to finance fiscal stimulus, but clarity on the plan remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

