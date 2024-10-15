Left Menu

Tirzepatide: A Potential Game-Changer in Tackling Long-Term Sickness

Britain is studying the use of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, Tirzepatide, to address long-term sickness impacting its economy. The study, part of a major investment by Lilly, will assess the drug's effectiveness on obesity. Health Minister Wes Streeting stressed the importance of lifestyle changes alongside drug use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain is evaluating the potential of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, Tirzepatide, to curb the high rates of long-term sickness affecting the economy. Health Minister Wes Streeting emphasized that the drug could revolutionize national health following a substantial investment by Lilly.

As part of a flagship summit hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Lilly announced a £279 million investment in Britain, which includes a major real-world study into obesity, focusing on Tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro in Britain. The University of Manchester will coordinate this study, evaluating metrics such as participants' employment status and sick days taken from work.

Streeting highlighted the necessity of lifestyle changes in conjunction with the availability of the drug to ensure the NHS is not overly burdened. He noted, "The NHS can't be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles." The study aligns with the NHS's plan to distribute the drug to nearly a quarter million people over three years.

