Market Jitters: Asia's Tech Slide and U.S. Economic Signals

Asian equities took a hit following disappointing forecasts from Europe's ASML, impacting chip stocks. Concurrently, U.S. interest rate trends buoyed the dollar. The market was further influenced by declining luxury sales in China and speculations on AI chip export limits by U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:41 IST
Asian equities fell on Wednesday, heavily influenced by a less-than-promising forecast from European tech giant ASML, which negatively impacted chip stocks. Concurrently, the prospect of modest Federal Reserve rate cuts strengthened the dollar.

Drag factors included LVMH's quarterly sales drop, reflecting weakened Chinese luxury demand, despite recent stimulus excitement. Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea's stock markets, home to major chip manufacturers, recorded losses.

Market sentiment was further dampened by U.S. discussions on limiting AI chip exports to certain countries. Additionally, investors faced strategic decisions with a looming U.S. election, fluctuating oil prices, and European economic developments, all contributing to a volatile global market atmosphere.

