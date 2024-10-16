Imminent Crisis: UNRWA Nears Breaking Point in Gaza
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency is nearing a breaking point in Gaza due to worsening conditions, according to its head, Philippe Lazzarini. He expressed concerns at a Berlin news conference, highlighting the challenges faced. The agency's ability to continue its operations is under significant threat.
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is on the brink of a crisis in Gaza as conditions worsen, according to its chief, Philippe Lazzarini.
Lazzarini addressed journalists in Berlin, revealing that the agency may soon be unable to continue its humanitarian operations in the region.
He warned of an imminent breaking point, although the exact timing remains uncertain, emphasizing the gravity of the situation faced by UNRWA.
