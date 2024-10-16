Left Menu

Imminent Crisis: UNRWA Nears Breaking Point in Gaza

The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency is nearing a breaking point in Gaza due to worsening conditions, according to its head, Philippe Lazzarini. He expressed concerns at a Berlin news conference, highlighting the challenges faced. The agency's ability to continue its operations is under significant threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:40 IST
Imminent Crisis: UNRWA Nears Breaking Point in Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is on the brink of a crisis in Gaza as conditions worsen, according to its chief, Philippe Lazzarini.

Lazzarini addressed journalists in Berlin, revealing that the agency may soon be unable to continue its humanitarian operations in the region.

He warned of an imminent breaking point, although the exact timing remains uncertain, emphasizing the gravity of the situation faced by UNRWA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024