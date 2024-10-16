Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory

In a landmark political event, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her congratulations to National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Priyanka Gandhi also congratulated Abdullah's cabinet members who were part of the swearing-in ceremony.

Expressing her appreciation on the platform X, Priyanka Gandhi commended Abdullah and his team, saying, 'Thank you to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for raising the voice of justice and democracy with the power of your vote. Best wishes for the future.' Senior Congress leaders including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended the historic ceremony.

In an assertion of political intent, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the collective commitment of the 'INDIA' coalition. 'The coalition government will work with full dedication to restore the pending rights of the people and fulfill all its promises and aspirations,' she remarked. This was the first elected government following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, with Omar Abdullah at the helm.

The swearing-in ceremony heralded a new chapter for the region. National Conference legislators including Javed Ahmed Rana of Mendhar, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Sakina Itoo from DH Pora, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were sworn in as ministers by LG Sinha. Independent MLA Satish Sharma also secured a cabinet position.

The political gathering saw attendance of several prominent INDIA Bloc leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Singh, and D Raja. The recent assembly elections, which ended the presidential rule imposed since 2018, resulted in the Congress-NC alliance winning 48 seats, setting the stage for this new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)