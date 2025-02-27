Left Menu

Revoking Article 370: A Path to Development and Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that revoking Article 370 was beneficial for Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing development, reducing terrorism, and boosting tourism. The region saw a record number of tourists post-abrogation, indicating positive change. Athawale also commented on efforts to reintroduce Hindi and condemned local crimes, emphasizing societal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:23 IST
The revocation of Article 370 by the Centre has been hailed as a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir, according to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. The move has not only bolstered development but also curtailed terrorism in the region, he announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Athawale noted a substantial increase in tourist visits to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation, with over 2.5 million tourists visiting last year alone. He emphasized that tourism growth equates to regional development and reiterated the government's plans to restore statehood when appropriate.

Discussing broader social issues, Athawale condemned a recent crime in Pune and highlighted the need for societal intervention to curb such incidents. He also addressed opposition to introducing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, stressing the importance of language in national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

