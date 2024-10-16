Union Cabinet Approves Cutting-Edge Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Over Ganga

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday took a historic leap forward by approving a groundbreaking rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River. This infrastructure will span across Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh, featuring a six-lane highway on the upper deck and a four-line railway beneath, promising to be an engineering marvel.

The existing Malviya Bridge in Varanasi, constructed 137 years ago, is deemed insufficient to handle current demands, with its route oversaturated at 163 percent capacity. The new bridge, backed by a Rs 2,642 crore investment, aims to streamline operations and ease congestion. It will also act as a vital connector between northern, eastern, and western states.

Varanasi Railway Station remains a key hub for Indian Railways, catering to pilgrims and the bustling local populace. However, the Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction route is choked with heavy freight and passenger traffic, stressing the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades. This strategic project, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India, promises to foster socio-economic development, create employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)