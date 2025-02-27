Left Menu

Seamless Connectivity: Indian Railways' Exceptional Preparations for Maha Kumbh

Indian Railways has significantly ramped up its operations for the Maha Kumbh 2025, running a total of 17,152 trains to accommodate 66 crore pilgrims. Extensive coordination among railway departments and improved infrastructure ensured a smooth, safe pilgrimage experience across nine key stations in Prayagraj.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed Indian Railways' readiness for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, commending the department's outstanding coordination and dedication. The Railways mobilized 17,152 trains, including 7,667 special trains, to handle 66 crore pilgrims, significantly exceeding the original plan.

Efforts included infrastructural upgrades like additional platforms and security measures, such as CCTV surveillance with facial recognition. To ease passenger flow, Indian Railways introduced multilingual announcements and expanded ticketing facilities, deploying 554 counters and mobile ticketing systems.

Robust medical support, centralized help desks, and safety personnel ensured a smooth operation. Station enhancements like Foot Over Bridges and Road Over Bridges facilitated seamless pilgrim movement, highlighting Indian Railways' commitment to safe, efficient travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

