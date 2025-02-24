Indian Railways Accelerates Green Energy Adoption with Historic Renewable Energy PPA at Global Investors Summit 2025

Addressing investors and entrepreneurs at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, outlined Indian Railways' ambitious vision for full electrification and the transition to alternative energy sources. The event was also graced by Shri Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Shri Rakesh Shukla, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Participating via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, the Union Railway Minister reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to achieving ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions for Indian Railways. He highlighted that the complete electrification of the railway network is on track for completion in the 2025-26 financial year, following which the next major objective will be to maximize renewable energy procurement.

Key Renewable Energy Milestones and Agreements

With sustainability as a key driver, Indian Railways has already secured 1,500 MW of renewable energy. Furthering this commitment, a landmark 170 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed today with the Madhya Pradesh government. This agreement marks a historic milestone, securing India’s cheapest solar power at Rs 2.15/kWh.

The power will be sourced from Madhya Pradesh’s largest solar park, operated by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL), a state-run entity that has been instrumental in supplying solar power to Indian Railways. Additionally, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s enthusiasm for exploring wind and nuclear energy procurement to diversify clean energy sources.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav for his proactive role in advancing railway development in Madhya Pradesh and emphasized the national commitment to a green and sustainable transportation network.

PPA Agreement Details and Stakeholders

The newly signed PPA agreement was executed between key stakeholders:

West Central Railway (WCR) , represented by Dy. CEE/HQ Shri Chetan Gulwani

, represented by Dy. CEE/HQ Shri Chetan Gulwani Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL) , represented by Executive Engineer Shri Avneesh Shukla

, represented by Executive Engineer Shri Avneesh Shukla Waree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd, the solar power developer

Commitment to Net-Zero and Energy Shift

The Minister reiterated that Indian Railways is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions and shifting a substantial portion of transportation from road to rail. This transition aims to promote environmental sustainability, reduce oil imports, and lower logistics costs.

To meet its energy demands through non-fossil sources, Indian Railways is increasingly leveraging solar, wind, and nuclear power. By 2030, the railway’s traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. Progress so far includes:

4,260 MW of installed solar capacity

3,427 MW of installed wind capacity

Call for Nationwide Renewable Energy Collaboration

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw urged all Indian states to contribute renewable energy—whether solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear—to Indian Railways. He highlighted the successful partnership model between the Railway Ministry and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, which enables direct PPA agreements between state energy generators and the railway sector.

Historic Budget Allocation for Madhya Pradesh Rail Infrastructure

Underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, the Minister announced a record-breaking railway budget of ₹14,745 crore for Madhya Pradesh in FY 2025-26. This marks the highest-ever budgetary allocation for the state’s railway sector. He noted that railway track laying in Madhya Pradesh has surged from 29 km per year before 2014 to 230 km per year today, reflecting a remarkable 7.5x increase in pace.

Conclusion

The signing of this significant PPA and the government’s strong push for renewable energy integration underscore Indian Railways’ role in India’s broader sustainability goals. With ambitious targets, strategic partnerships, and historic infrastructure investment, the railway sector is poised to become a global leader in green transportation.