Surplus Fuels and the Dawn of a Green Energy Era

The International Energy Agency has forecasted a shift in global energy dynamics, with fossil fuel demand peaking by the end of this decade, potentially ushering in an 'age of electricity.' Surplus oil and gas supplies could influence investments towards green energy, marking a significant turning point, the agency revealed in its World Energy Outlook report.

Major geopolitical tensions, particularly in oil-producing regions like the Middle East and Russia, present uncertainties, as do impending elections in countries accounting for half of global energy demand. These factors add complexity to future energy supply and price predictions, as underscored by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Clean energy investments are projected to double the amount poured into fossil fuels next year, hitting $2 trillion. However, even with record levels of renewable energy coming online, global electricity demand will persistently outpace clean power growth until 2030, challenging the speed of the energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)