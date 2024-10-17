CRPF Vehicle Accident in Budgam: Calls for Safety Measures Arise

In a grave incident on Thursday, several CRPF personnel sustained injuries when their vehicle toppled into a canal in Pakherpora Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred as the CRPF vehicle careened near a police post, causing significant concern among locals and authorities.

Eyewitnesses recounted the crash, with one local describing the scene: 'Around 10-10.30 am, a car crashed into the canal. The area had about 20 people, many of whom are severely injured and have been referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.' The local community expressed frustration, noting that similar incidents have occurred multiple times before.

Residents are urging the installation of barricades to prevent further accidents. As emergency responders ferried the injured to hospitals, calls for enhanced road safety measures intensified. Meanwhile, an official investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)