Left Menu

CRPF Vehicle Accident in Budgam: Calls for Safety Measures Arise

A CRPF vehicle accident in Pakherpora Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left several jawans injured. The vehicle veered into a canal near a police post. Locals demand barricades for safety, citing previous incidents. The injured were hospitalized, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST
CRPF Vehicle Accident in Budgam: Calls for Safety Measures Arise
A CRPF vehicle turned into a canal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave incident on Thursday, several CRPF personnel sustained injuries when their vehicle toppled into a canal in Pakherpora Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred as the CRPF vehicle careened near a police post, causing significant concern among locals and authorities.

Eyewitnesses recounted the crash, with one local describing the scene: 'Around 10-10.30 am, a car crashed into the canal. The area had about 20 people, many of whom are severely injured and have been referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.' The local community expressed frustration, noting that similar incidents have occurred multiple times before.

Residents are urging the installation of barricades to prevent further accidents. As emergency responders ferried the injured to hospitals, calls for enhanced road safety measures intensified. Meanwhile, an official investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024