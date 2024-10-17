Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Violent: Woman Shot Amidst Delhi Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute in Delhi's Seelampur escalated to violence when a woman named Sadia's brothers allegedly opened fire, injuring a family member. Four arrests have been made. The injured, Saadma, is currently undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:20 IST
Family Feud Turns Violent: Woman Shot Amidst Delhi Domestic Dispute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heated domestic argument turned violent in Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday, resulting in a woman being shot, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Sadia from Ghaziabad, has been embroiled in disputes with her husband Zeeshan and his family. In a bid to resolve ongoing issues, Sadia had called her four brothers — Tafseer, Shahzad, Gulrej, and Muntahir — to her in-laws' house.

Upon their arrival, tensions quickly escalated, leading to a physical altercation. During the fracas, Muntahir allegedly discharged a firearm, injuring Saadma, the wife of Javed. She is currently receiving medical care at GTB Hospital. Meanwhile, law enforcement has arrested all four involved relatives, and investigations are ongoing as per official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024