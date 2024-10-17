Family Feud Turns Violent: Woman Shot Amidst Delhi Domestic Dispute

A heated domestic argument turned violent in Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday, resulting in a woman being shot, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Sadia from Ghaziabad, has been embroiled in disputes with her husband Zeeshan and his family. In a bid to resolve ongoing issues, Sadia had called her four brothers — Tafseer, Shahzad, Gulrej, and Muntahir — to her in-laws' house.

Upon their arrival, tensions quickly escalated, leading to a physical altercation. During the fracas, Muntahir allegedly discharged a firearm, injuring Saadma, the wife of Javed. She is currently receiving medical care at GTB Hospital. Meanwhile, law enforcement has arrested all four involved relatives, and investigations are ongoing as per official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)