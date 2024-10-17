Left Menu

Valmiki Jayanti Observance by Congress Leaders Highlights Dalit Empowerment

On Valmiki Jayanti, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi visited the Valmiki temple in Delhi. They emphasized the importance of education and economic empowerment for the Dalit community. Gandhi reflected on Mahatma Gandhi's connection with the Valmiki community and advocated for social justice and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:57 IST
Valmiki Jayanti Observance by Congress Leaders Highlights Dalit Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the revered Valmiki temple in Delhi.

Recognizing the importance of education for the upliftment of the Valmiki community, which is economically and educationally disadvantaged, Kharge emphasized the need for attention to ensure social justice and progress among Dalits.

Meanwhile, Gandhi shared insights from his visit to the temple and highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's historical connection to the Valmiki community, underscoring the significance of truth, justice, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024