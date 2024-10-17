Valmiki Jayanti Observance by Congress Leaders Highlights Dalit Empowerment

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the revered Valmiki temple in Delhi.

Recognizing the importance of education for the upliftment of the Valmiki community, which is economically and educationally disadvantaged, Kharge emphasized the need for attention to ensure social justice and progress among Dalits.

Meanwhile, Gandhi shared insights from his visit to the temple and highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's historical connection to the Valmiki community, underscoring the significance of truth, justice, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)