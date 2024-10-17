Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Non-Genuine Trades in BSE Stock Options

Capital markets regulator Sebi imposed Rs 20 lakh penalties on four entities for non-genuine trade activities in BSE's illiquid stock options. Sebi observed that reversal trades created artificial volumes, violating PFUTP norms. Other penalties were imposed in related cases for similar activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:29 IST
Sebi Cracks Down on Non-Genuine Trades in BSE Stock Options
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The capital markets regulator, Sebi, has imposed penalties totaling Rs 20 lakh on four entities found guilty of engaging in non-genuine trading activities within the illiquid stock options segment of the BSE. This was revealed in orders released Thursday.

Penalties of Rs 5 lakh each were levied on Preview Vinimay Pvt Ltd, Paramjyoti Tradelinks, Siddharth Kalani, and Anil Kumar Banka. This action follows Sebi's observations of widespread trade reversals in BSE's stock options, leading to artificial volume creation.

Sebi's investigation, covering trades from April 2014 to September 2015, identified these entities among others as participants in reversal trades. The actions constituted a breach of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, the regulator noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024