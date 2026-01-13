EPA's Repeal Proposal Sparks Debate on Environmental Regulations

In a bold move, the American Petroleum Institute has expressed support for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to dismantle the backbone of greenhouse gas regulations for vehicles, but not for power plants or other stationary facilities, the group's president announced Monday.

Mike Sommers, president of API, emphasized the importance of the EPA's authority to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from stationary sources, maintaining that the trade group firmly believes in this regulatory framework. The EPA's impending action would involve repealing its scientific assessment that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to public health, known as the endangerment finding.

The potential reversal of this finding could undermine significant federal regulations instrumental in the U.S. climate strategy, affecting vehicles, industrial operations, and energy producers. Sommers highlighted API's support for federal regulation of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, underscoring the industry's commitment to reducing its emissions footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)