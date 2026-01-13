Left Menu

EPA's Repeal Proposal Sparks Debate on Environmental Regulations

The American Petroleum Institute supports the EPA's plan to repeal green gas vehicle regulations but opposes the repeal for stationary sources. The EPA's plan aims to eliminate climate regulations by reversing the 'endangerment finding,' crucial in managing emissions from various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, the American Petroleum Institute has expressed support for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to dismantle the backbone of greenhouse gas regulations for vehicles, but not for power plants or other stationary facilities, the group's president announced Monday.

Mike Sommers, president of API, emphasized the importance of the EPA's authority to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from stationary sources, maintaining that the trade group firmly believes in this regulatory framework. The EPA's impending action would involve repealing its scientific assessment that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to public health, known as the endangerment finding.

The potential reversal of this finding could undermine significant federal regulations instrumental in the U.S. climate strategy, affecting vehicles, industrial operations, and energy producers. Sommers highlighted API's support for federal regulation of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, underscoring the industry's commitment to reducing its emissions footprint.

