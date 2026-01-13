Delhi High Court Highlights: Election Challenges and Hospital Regulations
The Delhi High Court addressed key cases involving election challenges, healthcare regulations, and legal controversies. Notably, BJP's Chandolia contested AAP's Ravi's election, free EWS healthcare threshold rose to Rs five lakh, ED challenges Kejriwal's bail, and CBI opposes Lalu Yadav's petition in a land-for-jobs scam.
- Country:
- India
In a flurry of rulings, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday addressed several pivotal cases. Among them was a petition by BJP leader Yogender Chandolia contesting the February 2020 election win of AAP's Vishesh Ravi from the Karol Bagh constituency. The matter was referred to a larger bench for further consideration.
The court also acknowledged the city government's decision to raise the annual income threshold to Rs five lakh for those eligible for free medical treatment under the EWS category at hospitals on concessional land. This change is meant to widen healthcare access for economically weaker sections.
In another significant decision, the court scheduled a hearing for May 8 regarding the Enforcement Directorate's challenge to the bail previously granted to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case linked to money laundering in the excise policy. Additionally, Lalu Prasad Yadav's request to dismiss a CBI FIR related to a land-for-jobs scandal was addressed, with the agency affirming the validity of the charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
