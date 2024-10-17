BJP Urges Election Commission to Reschedule UP Bypolls for Kartik Purnima

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally appealed to the Election Commission to alter the date of the upcoming by-election in Uttar Pradesh, citing the Kartik Purnima festival as a significant cultural event that may affect voter turnout. The BJP has requested that the election be moved from November 13 to November 20, 2024.

Party representatives have emphasized that Kartik Purnima, which falls on November 15, draws large gatherings in Kundarki, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj, starting several days in advance. With bypolls scheduled across 48 assembly constituencies in various states, including significant seats in Uttar Pradesh, the timing aligns crucially with festive observances.

Notably, there are 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh; however, elections were announced for only nine due to pending legal proceedings for the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya. Kartik Purnima, celebrated across the Hindu community as Dev Deepawali, highlights the intertwining of cultural events and electoral timings.

(With inputs from agencies.)