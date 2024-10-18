Indian Army Commemorates 62nd Anniversary of Battle of Walong

The Indian Army on Thursday marked the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, a significant engagement during the 1962 conflict with China. This ceremony begins a month-long series of events aimed at honoring the sacrifices of the soldiers and citizens of Walong. Hosted by the Walong Brigade, the opening ceremony was attended by Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women, Child Development & Cultural Affairs, along with Indian Army officials, Government of Arunachal Pradesh representatives, Walong citizens, NCC cadets, school children, and local youth, as per a statement from the PRO defence in Guwahati.

The Thursday ceremony featured an impressive Pipes & Drums performance by the Walong Brigade, followed by a captivating cultural show. Dasanglu Pul, the chief guest, also flagged off two Battlefield Treks undertaken by a team comprising Indian Army personnel and NCC cadets, designed to trace the paths taken by soldiers during the 1962 conflict. These treks commemorate the soldiers' resilience and aim to boost battlefield tourism in the Lohit Valley, noted the statement.

The adventure expeditions to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso, involving high-altitude lakes amidst snow-clad peaks, were also launched. A joint endeavor of the Indian Army, NCC cadets, and local citizens, these treks are aimed at fostering adventure tourism and developing local youth into potential tourism entrepreneurs. The Indian Army also dedicated Sadbhavna Projects to the local community, aligned with the Government's Vibrant Village initiative, as part of their community development efforts.

This comprehensive month-long commemorative program also includes a cycle expedition, a motorcycle expedition, white water rafting, and a marathon, all designed to honor those who fell in battle and highlight the Lohit Valley's potential as an adventure tourism hub. Additionally, the Indian Army plans to host medical and veterinary camps to continue supporting community health initiatives in border areas. The series of events will culminate in a grand ceremony in November, featuring a Light and Sound Show and Martial Arts Display to pay tribute to veterans, their families, and the resilient citizens of Walong.

(With inputs from agencies.)