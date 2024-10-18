Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Security Following Violent Clash, Arrest Five Accused

Security measures were tightened at Bahraich hospital following an encounter where two accused, fleeing violence towards Nepal, were injured by police firing. Five suspects are arrested as police defend their actions amidst political debate. The clash during a religious procession in Mahasi left several injured and one dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Security Following Violent Clash, Arrest Five Accused
Visuals from outside the Bahraich District hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bahraich, security was notably increased at the district hospital on Friday following an incident where two individuals accused in a recent violent case were injured during a police encounter. The accused, identified as Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, were allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal on October 17 when they were shot in the leg by the Uttar Pradesh Police, as per police reports.

Amitabh Yash, the Additional Director General of Police for Law and Order with the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh, confirmed that a total of five primary suspects in the case have been apprehended. He described the incident as involving a brief exchange of gunfire, resulting in injuries to Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported, and the injured were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

The recent clash, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, resulted in the death of Ramgopal Mishra and left several others injured. This incident has sparked a political exchange, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP's Syed Zafar Islam defending the stringent actions taken by police under the directives of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Both emphasized the necessity of strict law enforcement to uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024