Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Security Following Violent Clash, Arrest Five Accused

In Bahraich, security was notably increased at the district hospital on Friday following an incident where two individuals accused in a recent violent case were injured during a police encounter. The accused, identified as Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, were allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal on October 17 when they were shot in the leg by the Uttar Pradesh Police, as per police reports.

Amitabh Yash, the Additional Director General of Police for Law and Order with the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh, confirmed that a total of five primary suspects in the case have been apprehended. He described the incident as involving a brief exchange of gunfire, resulting in injuries to Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported, and the injured were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

The recent clash, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, resulted in the death of Ramgopal Mishra and left several others injured. This incident has sparked a political exchange, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP's Syed Zafar Islam defending the stringent actions taken by police under the directives of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Both emphasized the necessity of strict law enforcement to uphold the rule of law.

