JSW Energy's Bold Move: 1,200 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Supply to Maharashtra
JSW Energy announced that its subsidiaries have signed agreements to deliver 1,200 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Maharashtra's state electricity distributor. The projects will be developed within 24 months and locked for 25 years at Rs 3.60/kWh. The company aims for 20 GW capacity and carbon neutrality by 2050.
In a significant development, JSW Energy disclosed on Friday that two of its subsidiaries have inked pivotal agreements to supply 1,200 megawatts of power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. These contracts signify JSW's commitment to expanding renewable energy capabilities.
JSW Renew Energy Six Ltd and JSW Renew Energy Thirty Ltd, subsidiaries under the JSW Energy umbrella, finalized power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The agreements involve state transmission utility-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity.
The company is strategically gearing towards an ambitious goal: expanding its generating capacity to 20 GW and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The current operational pipeline stands robust, armed with a project pipeline of 8.3 GW and operational capacity of 7.7 GW.
