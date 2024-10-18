JSW Energy's Bold Move: 1,200 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Supply to Maharashtra

In a significant development, JSW Energy disclosed on Friday that two of its subsidiaries have inked pivotal agreements to supply 1,200 megawatts of power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. These contracts signify JSW's commitment to expanding renewable energy capabilities.

JSW Renew Energy Six Ltd and JSW Renew Energy Thirty Ltd, subsidiaries under the JSW Energy umbrella, finalized power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The agreements involve state transmission utility-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity.

The company is strategically gearing towards an ambitious goal: expanding its generating capacity to 20 GW and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The current operational pipeline stands robust, armed with a project pipeline of 8.3 GW and operational capacity of 7.7 GW.

