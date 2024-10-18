Siwan Hooch Tragedy: Toll Rises Amidst Political Turmoil

The death toll from the Siwan Hooch tragedy in Bihar has climbed to 33, with 28 lives lost in Siwan and five in Saran, a District Public Relations Officer reported on Thursday.

A total of 79 individuals are being treated across local health facilities, with 13 severely ill patients transferred to Patna. Official statements confirm that 30 have been released after successful treatment, and post-mortems for the deceased have been completed, with bodies returned to families.

A medical board is in place and additional hospital resources have been allocated for those affected. The hospitals have been instructed to remain on alert, with extra ambulances prepared in affected areas. Furthermore, administrative officers and local health workers have been tasked with community outreach to monitor for serious symptoms.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with opposition voices criticizing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's execution of the liquor ban policy. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of corruption and policy inconsistency, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha assured that those responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable.

