Cities Brace for Election Impact on Environmental Justice Momentum

With less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, cities nationwide are striving to maintain advances in environmental justice amid concerns that an electoral shift could jeopardize significant funding initiatives.

This effort follows federal policies that emerged after the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests, focusing on addressing long-standing issues of racial, economic, and geographic disparity. A core goal mandates that 40% of federal benefits target communities most impacted by these issues.

Local governments, informed by past experiences, are preparing legal strategies and alliances to safeguard progress regardless of political outcomes, emphasizing economic models inclusive of marginalized groups to ensure equity remains central to future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)