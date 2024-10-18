Cities Brace for Election Impact on Environmental Justice Momentum
U.S. cities are mobilizing to secure progress in tackling inequality, amid fears that upcoming elections could alter federal funding for environmental justice. Investments in underfunded communities aim to address pollution and promote equity. Past experiences provide insights to cement existing policies against potential political shifts.
With less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, cities nationwide are striving to maintain advances in environmental justice amid concerns that an electoral shift could jeopardize significant funding initiatives.
This effort follows federal policies that emerged after the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests, focusing on addressing long-standing issues of racial, economic, and geographic disparity. A core goal mandates that 40% of federal benefits target communities most impacted by these issues.
Local governments, informed by past experiences, are preparing legal strategies and alliances to safeguard progress regardless of political outcomes, emphasizing economic models inclusive of marginalized groups to ensure equity remains central to future developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Firefighters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement: Impact on Kamala Harris Campaign
Liz Cheney’s Stark Rebuke of Trump Bolsters Kamala Harris's Campaign
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics
Debt Dilemma: Decoding Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's Economic Plans
Hindu Group Queries Kamala Harris's Ties with Pakistani-American Official