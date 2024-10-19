Left Menu

Library Inferno: Pune's Navi Peth Ablaze; No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted in Pune's Navi Peth library early Thursday, destroying furniture, computers, and books. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported. The cause remains unknown, though pest control was conducted the previous evening. Firefighters quickly responded with four brigades and two tankers, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:00 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A significant fire engulfed a library in Pune's Navi Peth on Thursday morning, causing substantial damage to the facility, according to the Pune City Fire Department. Prompt action by four fire brigades and two water tankers ensured that the fire was extinguished without any reported casualties or injuries.

The fire reportedly started around 6:30 am, devastating the library's contents, including furniture, computers, and books. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, although officials noted that pest control had been conducted in the building the previous night, leaving rooms for various possibilities to be considered in ongoing investigations.

Fire Officer Rajesh Jagtap stated on the scene, "The fire has been doused, and thankfully, no one was hurt. The library is largely destroyed, and the cause is still under examination." Simultaneously, in a separate incident in Mumbai, a fire in the Riya Palace building claimed three lives on October 16, highlighting the critical importance of fire safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

