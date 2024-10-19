Left Menu

Linguistic Tensions Rise: Tamilisai Soundararajan and MK Stalin Clash Over Language Policies

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has pushed back against accusations from the DMK government that the central government is imposing Hindi. Soundararajan highlighted efforts to promote Tamil, while DMK leader MK Stalin criticized the central government's approach to language diversity and raised concerns about recent events in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:54 IST
Linguistic Tensions Rise: Tamilisai Soundararajan and MK Stalin Clash Over Language Policies
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a heated exchange over language policies, former Telangana Governor and BJP leader, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has dismissed allegations by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK government. The accusations suggest that the central government is imposing Hindi on the state, provoking a fiery response from Soundararajan who insists that efforts have been made to promote Tamil culture and language.

Soundararajan emphasized recent initiatives, including the establishment of a Tamil chair at Banaras Hindu University and the installation of Rajendra Chola's statue in Maharashtra. She questioned the DMK's opposition to the three-language policy, which allows learning of any language besides one's mother tongue, and accused the party of resisting linguistic diversity.

The exchange follows critical remarks from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who condemned the state's Governor RN Ravi over the perceived disrespect of Tamil Nadu's cultural symbols during recent celebrations. Stalin alleged the central government's neglect in supporting Tamil language development, highlighting a broader tension around linguistic representation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

