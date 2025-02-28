Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticizes the Three-Language Policy

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced his displeasure with the three-language policy, urging the implementation of advanced artificial intelligence to tackle language barriers without burdening students with an additional language. Stalin stated, 'True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition.'

According to Stalin, BJP leaders are pushing for Hindi as essential in North India, claiming that basic tasks like buying tea or using toilets require Hindi. However, he believes AI can resolve such issues. 'In the Age of AI, enforcing a third language in schools is unnecessary,' he wrote on X.

Stalin suggests students should concentrate on their mother tongue and English, gaining scientific and technological proficiency, with additional languages learned later. On the opposing side, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi supports the New Education Policy 2020, arguing the state's language policy limits opportunities for youth. He calls for flexibility in language education.

