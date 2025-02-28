Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticizes the Three-Language Policy

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin opposed the three-language policy, emphasizing the role of AI in breaking language barriers. He argues that adding a third language is unnecessary, while TN Governor RN Ravi advocates for NEP 2020, citing missed opportunities due to the state's language restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:37 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticizes the Three-Language Policy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced his displeasure with the three-language policy, urging the implementation of advanced artificial intelligence to tackle language barriers without burdening students with an additional language. Stalin stated, 'True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition.'

According to Stalin, BJP leaders are pushing for Hindi as essential in North India, claiming that basic tasks like buying tea or using toilets require Hindi. However, he believes AI can resolve such issues. 'In the Age of AI, enforcing a third language in schools is unnecessary,' he wrote on X.

Stalin suggests students should concentrate on their mother tongue and English, gaining scientific and technological proficiency, with additional languages learned later. On the opposing side, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi supports the New Education Policy 2020, arguing the state's language policy limits opportunities for youth. He calls for flexibility in language education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025