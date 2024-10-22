Left Menu

IMF Adjusts Global Growth Forecasts Amid Persistent Economic Risks

The International Monetary Fund has revised 2024 growth forecasts, upgrading the U.S., Brazil, and Britain, while reducing forecasts for China, Japan, and the euro zone. Risks from conflicts, trade tensions, and tight monetary policy remain. Global GDP growth is expected to remain lackluster through 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:35 IST
IMF Adjusts Global Growth Forecasts Amid Persistent Economic Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its 2024 economic growth forecasts, offering an optimistic outlook for nations like the U.S., Brazil, and Britain but downgrading expectations for China, Japan, and the euro zone. This comes amid ongoing risks from armed conflicts, potential trade wars, and tight monetary policies.

According to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, global GDP growth remains unchanged at 3.2% from the July forecast, despite the shifts. It sets a subdued tone for growth as global financial leaders meet for annual IMF and World Bank gatherings in Washington.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas pointed to positive trends in the U.S., India, and Brazil, suggesting a "soft landing" where inflation is cooling without significant job losses. However, Gourinchas voiced concerns about monetary policy becoming too tight, potentially stalling growth and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024