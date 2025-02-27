Left Menu

Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' Plan to Bolster US Economy and Immigration

President Trump announced a new 'Gold Card' initiative designed to attract skilled international graduates and reduce national debt. The plan allows companies to purchase Gold Cards for talented graduates, thereby simplifying immigration hurdles. Businesses could use these cards as recruitment tools while contributing to debt reduction.

US President Donald Trump at his first cabinet meeting (Image: X@POTUS). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant policy announcement on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump introduced what he calls the 'Gold Card' initiative. Aimed at invigorating the US economy and streamlining immigration processes, Trump expressed confidence that these cards will "sell like crazy," marking a new chapter for business and immigration.

Addressing concerns about the immigration system's inefficiencies in benefiting non-American graduates, Trump elaborated on how the Gold Card could enable companies to retain top international talents. Under this plan, businesses can purchase a card to secure employment for standout graduates from institutions such as Harvard and Yale.

Furthermore, Trump highlighted the economic potential of the Gold Card system, noting its dual function in recruitment and as a revenue stream to reduce national debt. Companies operating within the US would benefit from a zero-tariff policy, while those outside would face tariffs, enhancing the initiative's appeal. He argued that productive individuals bringing significant investments, such as USD 5 million, would contribute greatly to job creation and tax revenue.

