India's Financial Reforms: A Roadmap for Global Investment

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in productive discussions with Citibank CEO Jane Fraser, focusing on India's decadal reforms in the banking sector and charting the course forward for the nation. The talks highlighted the impact of digital transformations on payments in India.

Their conversation further delved into the application of AI across pivotal sectors such as agriculture and urban development, and recognized India's burgeoning pharmaceutical landscape as a critical global hub. Fraser praised India's commitment to infrastructure development and the incorporation of MSMEs into supply chains.

Later, Sitharaman met BlackRock CEO Laurence Douglas Fink to explore global investment opportunities through the NIIF and IFSC GiftCity. Discussions also centered on financing avenues for GreenTech and battery storage projects, with BlackRock collaborating extensively on infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)