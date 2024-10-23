UGRO Capital's Surge: Achieving INR 10,000 Cr AUM Milestone

In a landmark achievement, UGRO Capital, a distinguished DataTech NBFC, has reported a notable 34% surge in its Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching INR 10,157 Cr as of September 2024. This growth is accompanied by a 22% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first half of the fiscal year 2025.

UGRO Capital's growth strategy includes opening 46 new micro branches, maximizing co-lending volumes, and crafting data-driven finance solutions, catering specifically to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. The company's commitment to building India's largest small business financing institution remains steadfast, propelled by its adept use of technology and data analytics.

With a robust and distinct approach, UGRO Capital's achievements reflect their strategic co-lending partnerships, strong portfolio management, and a technology-driven financing platform that empowers over 100,000 MSMEs nationwide. UGRO's evolving market presence is further solidified with improved financial ratings and future growth ambitions targeting a 1% market share in the coming years.

