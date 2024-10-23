Left Menu

State Initiatives Boost Mining Best Practices

State governments are crucial in fostering a robust regulatory framework for the mining sector. Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao highlighted the importance of state efforts in sharing best practices during a workshop with representatives from 20 states and the mining industry.

Updated: 23-10-2024 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao emphasized the vital role of state governments in developing effective regulatory policies for the mining sector at a recent workshop.

The event, focused on state best practices, involved representatives from across 20 states and the broader mining industry, highlighting the value of shared knowledge.

The objective is to identify effective strategies already implemented by states to enhance the overall progress within the mining sector, ensuring sustainable development.

