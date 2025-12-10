Gujarat's Green Initiative: A Path to Sustainable Development

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is making significant strides towards its vision of 'Green Gujarat, Viksit Gujarat'. Over the last three years, the administration has spearheaded a myriad of plantation and reforestation initiatives, making environmental protection a linchpin of its policy framework, as per an official release. As stated by the Chief Minister's Office, these efforts mirror Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Within this timeframe, Gujarat has marked major milestones, such as an extensive plantation effort covering 1,04,270 hectares by the state's Forest Department, and has been at the forefront of implementing the Central Government's MISHTI scheme.

The Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) has been pivotal in Gujarat's environmental strategy. Under this Central Government scheme, Gujarat has successfully planted mangroves over 34,242 hectares, reinforcing its coastal mangrove ecosystems. Inaugurated on June 5, 2023, the scheme targets restoring and safeguarding the mangrove ecosystems in coastal states, underscoring objectives like mangrove plantation, precise mangrove area mapping, nursery development, and eco-tourism promotion.

The state's government has been proactive in rejuvenating traditional fodder sources and enriching forest-based livelihoods. It has established 5,000 hectares of grasslands in Kutch's Banni region. Together with extensive grass collection, the government has distributed around 52.52 lakh kg of grass free of charge to local communities. Additionally, 158 lakh bamboo saplings have been distributed among tribal communities. Through these concerted efforts, the state's Forest Department has amplified forest cover over 1,04,270 hectares and facilitated departmental plantation on 10,213 hectares under the Samajik Vanikaran Yojana. Farmers across Gujarat have also expanded tree coverage by another 1,09,425.60 hectares, assisted by multiple departmental schemes.

Green cover has a profound role in ensuring climate stability, enhancing soil productivity, bolstering biodiversity, and invigorating the rural economy. Specifically, mangroves are critical for marine life conservation, coastline stabilization, and mitigating the effects of natural disasters such as cyclones. Committed to environmental preservation and sustainable advancement, Gujarat is set on passing a prosperous, eco-friendly legacy to future generations. Emphasizing this resolve, the state government allocated 3,140 crore to its Forest and Environment Department in the 2025–26 budget. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)