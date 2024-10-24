Left Menu

Election Showdown: Major Parties Announce Candidates for Jharkhand Polls

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has filed her nomination from Gandey Assembly constituency for upcoming elections. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has announced 35 candidates, while RJD and CPI released their lists amidst talks of seat-sharing. The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:35 IST
JMM's Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and spouse of the state's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, submitted her candidacy paperwork to run for re-election in the Gandey Assembly constituency. Soren currently holds the seat, having secured it with a bypoll victory over BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by 27,149 votes following the vacancy left by MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad's resignation.

The JMM has released its initial slate of 35 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections, which are due to occur in two separate phases on November 13 and 20. Hemant Soren, the state's current chief minister, has been confirmed as a candidate for the Barhait constituency.

Among other contenders are MT Raja from Rajmahal, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, and Basant Soren from Dumka. In tandem, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released names of six candidates post-negotiations around seat sharing, a process now complete according to party leader Tejashwi Yadav, underpinning unity within the INDIA alliance.

Despite seat-sharing resolutions, the Communist Party of India (CPI) aired dissatisfaction with their share and announced intentions to field candidates in 15 constituencies. Their criticism reveals underlying tensions in the INDIA bloc, a coalition including Congress and the RJD, which have agreed to distribute 70 of the assembly seats among themselves, leaving the rest to other allies.

Conversely, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a list of 66 candidates over the weekend, with state chief Babulal Marandi set to compete from Dhanwar. The elections, pivotal for the state's political landscape, approach rapidly with counting set for November 23. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

