Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: High Alert and Coordinated Response

Odisha's Chief Minister leads a high-level review meeting as Cyclone Dana approaches. With key ministers and officers mobilized, the state gears up for the cyclone's landfall. Simultaneously, evacuation efforts are underway, and the Indian Navy readies its disaster relief operations, ensuring a comprehensive preparedness strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:48 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: High Alert and Coordinated Response
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chairing high-level meeting (Photo: Odisha CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the looming threat of Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Attended by the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari, the meeting focused on the state's readiness to tackle the severe cyclone.

Odisha Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra emphasized that the government is on high alert, particularly in regions anticipated to be hit by the cyclone. Addressing the media, Mahapatra confirmed that ministerial responsibilities have been allocated to oversee impacted areas, with one IAS officer assigned to each district. Efforts are in full swing as officials and party workers deploy to the vulnerable zones.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Cyclone Dana to cross the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island, reaching speeds of 100-110 kmph. As evacuations begin in Dhamara and Bhadrak, the NDRF remains on standby. The Indian Navy, poised for humanitarian operations, has activated a disaster response strategy to support the potential impact zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024