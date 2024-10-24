Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: High Alert and Coordinated Response
Odisha's Chief Minister leads a high-level review meeting as Cyclone Dana approaches. With key ministers and officers mobilized, the state gears up for the cyclone's landfall. Simultaneously, evacuation efforts are underway, and the Indian Navy readies its disaster relief operations, ensuring a comprehensive preparedness strategy.
In response to the looming threat of Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Attended by the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari, the meeting focused on the state's readiness to tackle the severe cyclone.
Odisha Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra emphasized that the government is on high alert, particularly in regions anticipated to be hit by the cyclone. Addressing the media, Mahapatra confirmed that ministerial responsibilities have been allocated to oversee impacted areas, with one IAS officer assigned to each district. Efforts are in full swing as officials and party workers deploy to the vulnerable zones.
The India Meteorological Department forecasts Cyclone Dana to cross the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island, reaching speeds of 100-110 kmph. As evacuations begin in Dhamara and Bhadrak, the NDRF remains on standby. The Indian Navy, poised for humanitarian operations, has activated a disaster response strategy to support the potential impact zone.
