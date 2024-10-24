Left Menu

Lithium Market Turmoil: A Strategic Turning Point in Argentina

Amid an oversupply and weaker EV demand, the global lithium market, especially in Argentina, is facing challenges. Firms are cutting costs and halting projects, leading to mergers and acquisitions. Despite the downturn, Argentina's lithium reserves attract investors, although some projects may stagnate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:46 IST
Lithium Market Turmoil: A Strategic Turning Point in Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The once-bustling Argentine salt flats, a key player in the global lithium market, are seeing firms slow operations amid drastically reduced lithium prices. The battery metal, essential for powering the electric vehicle transition, is now a less attractive investment.

Global lithium prices have plummeted over 80% due to oversupply and tepid EV demand, hitting firms from Chile to Zimbabwe. This downturn has forced miners in Argentina to cut staff, scale back spending, and pause exploration. As the world's fourth-largest lithium producer, Argentina faces a potential squeeze in output, worsened by reduced investor appetite.

Despite immediate setbacks, Argentina remains a hub of interest due to its rich lithium resources. However, the plunge in asset values has made some firms vulnerable to takeovers, prompting a wave of mergers. With more than half the world's lithium deposits located in this region, geopolitical factors further complicate the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024