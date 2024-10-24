Lithium Market Turmoil: A Strategic Turning Point in Argentina

The once-bustling Argentine salt flats, a key player in the global lithium market, are seeing firms slow operations amid drastically reduced lithium prices. The battery metal, essential for powering the electric vehicle transition, is now a less attractive investment.

Global lithium prices have plummeted over 80% due to oversupply and tepid EV demand, hitting firms from Chile to Zimbabwe. This downturn has forced miners in Argentina to cut staff, scale back spending, and pause exploration. As the world's fourth-largest lithium producer, Argentina faces a potential squeeze in output, worsened by reduced investor appetite.

Despite immediate setbacks, Argentina remains a hub of interest due to its rich lithium resources. However, the plunge in asset values has made some firms vulnerable to takeovers, prompting a wave of mergers. With more than half the world's lithium deposits located in this region, geopolitical factors further complicate the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)