Left Menu

Sub-Saharan Africa's Path to Economic Reform and Growth

Sub-Saharan African nations reliant on commodity exports must reform to achieve economic growth, said IMF Africa Director Abebe Selassie. With regional growth at 3.6%, commodity economies trail others. Diversified economies like Senegal and Tanzania outperform, while Nigeria faces inflation and growth challenges. Reforms and investments are essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:34 IST
Sub-Saharan Africa's Path to Economic Reform and Growth

In a call for economic reform, Abebe Aemro Selassie, International Monetary Fund Africa Director, emphasized the need for Sub-Saharan African nations, particularly those reliant on commodity exports, to adapt for enhanced growth. Current regional growth remains steady at 3.6%, with commodity-dependent economies significantly underperforming their diversified counterparts.

Countries such as South Sudan, Nigeria, and Angola lag behind due to macroeconomic imbalances and financing issues. In contrast, diversified economies like Senegal and Tanzania are surpassing the regional average. Nigeria's government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has responded with reforms aimed at stimulating growth and boosting investment.

Moreover, conflicts and a global shift towards green fuels compound challenges for the region. The IMF highlights a need for affordable financing and reforms to encourage private sector investment, crucial for overcoming high poverty and inequality levels and fostering sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024