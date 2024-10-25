Left Menu

Farmers Block Roads in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha protested in Punjab over delayed paddy procurement, causing traffic disruptions. Held at multiple locations, the protests targeted both the state and central governments. Protests continue with calls for improved systems and accountability in paddy procurement and pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, farmers organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) blocked roads across Punjab, protesting the delayed procurement and lifting of paddy, causing significant traffic disruptions.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal criticized both the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led central government for their roles in the procurement delays, urging them to abandon political blame games and prioritize the economy and farmers' welfare.

In response to ongoing dissatisfaction, farmers have staged demonstrations in several key locations, with intents to continue until demands for better procurement processes are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

