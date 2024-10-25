Farmers Block Roads in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

On Friday, farmers organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) blocked roads across Punjab, protesting the delayed procurement and lifting of paddy, causing significant traffic disruptions.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal criticized both the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led central government for their roles in the procurement delays, urging them to abandon political blame games and prioritize the economy and farmers' welfare.

In response to ongoing dissatisfaction, farmers have staged demonstrations in several key locations, with intents to continue until demands for better procurement processes are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)