GMR Power's Profit Surge: A Financial Turnaround

GMR Power And Urban Infra Limited reported a significant financial turnaround with a net profit of Rs 249.56 crore in the September quarter of FY25, contrasting a loss of Rs 123.27 crore in the same period last year, due to more than doubling its total income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:13 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial turnaround, GMR Power And Urban Infra Limited announced a net profit of Rs 249.56 crore for the September quarter of FY25, as reported on Friday. This marks a stark contrast to the Rs 123.27 crore loss suffered during the July-September period of the previous fiscal year.

The surge in profit is attributed to the company's total income, which more than doubled to Rs 1,507.49 crore from Rs 678.62 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, it's noteworthy that expenses also increased to Rs 972.66 crore from Rs 505.14 crore year-over-year.

GMR Power And Urban Infra Limited, a division of the GMR Group, operates primarily in the energy, urban infrastructure, and transportation sectors, demonstrating its diverse expertise and expanding interests in these critical industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

