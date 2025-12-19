Global Currencies React to Central Bank Decisions

In turbulent trading, the yen experienced a slight drop on Friday following the Bank of Japan's policy announcement. Investors kept a keen eye on Governor Kazuo Ueda's expected remarks to gauge the future path of interest rate hikes, with the yen dipping over 0.3% to 156.02 per dollar.

The euro and sterling strengthened against the yen, driven by their respective gains and currency fluctuations. The BoJ's move to raise its policy rate to 0.75% was widely anticipated, influencing the yen's trajectory. Attention turns to Ueda's upcoming press briefing for clearer insights.

Elsewhere, the US dollar briefly weakened amid unexpected inflation data, with skepticism remaining due to data collection interruptions. Meanwhile, the Bank of England's closer-than-expected rate cut decision limited sterling's movement, while Norway and Sweden maintained unchanged rates.

