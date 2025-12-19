Left Menu

Global Currencies React to Central Bank Decisions

The yen fell after the Bank of Japan's rate hike decision, as investors awaited further details from Governor Kazuo Ueda. The euro and sterling rose against the yen, influenced by central bank actions. Uncertainty surrounds the dollar following US inflation data, and Bitcoin remains under $90,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:14 IST
Global Currencies React to Central Bank Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In turbulent trading, the yen experienced a slight drop on Friday following the Bank of Japan's policy announcement. Investors kept a keen eye on Governor Kazuo Ueda's expected remarks to gauge the future path of interest rate hikes, with the yen dipping over 0.3% to 156.02 per dollar.

The euro and sterling strengthened against the yen, driven by their respective gains and currency fluctuations. The BoJ's move to raise its policy rate to 0.75% was widely anticipated, influencing the yen's trajectory. Attention turns to Ueda's upcoming press briefing for clearer insights.

Elsewhere, the US dollar briefly weakened amid unexpected inflation data, with skepticism remaining due to data collection interruptions. Meanwhile, the Bank of England's closer-than-expected rate cut decision limited sterling's movement, while Norway and Sweden maintained unchanged rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025