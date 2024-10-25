UN Climate Budget Crisis: A Strain on Global Environmental Dialogue

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is grappling with a severe financial shortfall, as uncovered by a Reuters document analysis. The budget gap, at least 57 million euros for 2024, threatens to impair the body's ability to facilitate international climate discussions, diplomats warn.

Despite agreeing to a budget of 240 million euros for 2024-2025, member nations, particularly the U.S. and China, have not fulfilled their commitment, significantly affecting vital operations. The situation has already led to curtailed activities and could weaken the global response to climate change.

With critical summits at risk, including plans for COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, there's a pressing need for countries to meet their financial obligations. The existing funding gap reflects delays unprecedented in UNFCCC's history, highlighting the urgent demand for increased and timely contributions.

