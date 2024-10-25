Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Warns Against Charity with Strings Attached

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned against using charity to influence faith, emphasizing India's civilizational ethos of unconditional aid. He noted the critical impact on nationalism and constitutional values and praised religious institutions' societal role. Dhankhar cautioned against misinformation while admiring Adichunchanagiri Math’s contributions.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a stern warning about the dangers of using charity as a means to influence the faith of recipients, highlighting the grave implications such actions could have in a democratic society. He stressed the importance of providing aid to those in need without attaching any conditions.

Speaking to students at Adichunchanagiri University in Mandya, Karnataka, Dhankhar underscored India's civilizational ethos which advocates unconditional assistance. He cautioned that manipulating the beliefs of the vulnerable is particularly concerning, posing risks to the spirit of nationalism and constitutional values.

Highlighting the role of religious institutions, Dhankhar praised their contributions, particularly during crises such as COVID-19, where they supplemented governmental efforts. He also warned youth about the dangers of misinformation, citing the exemplary service of institutions like Adichunchanagiri Math in fostering inclusivity and aiding the marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

