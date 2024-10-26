Fast-Food Chains Tackle E. Coli Outbreak: Onion Fuss Unveiled

On Thursday, several leading U.S. fast-food chains made the decision to temporarily take fresh onions off their menus following an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's, unveiling a recurring challenge for the restaurant industry: ensuring produce remains free from contamination, a tougher task than safeguarding beef.

The E. coli outbreak, suspected to be caused by onions, affected McDonald's locations across the Midwest and some Western states, sickening at least 75 people and resulting in one death. About 22 people required hospitalization, with two developing severe kidney-related conditions, according to recent data from the FDA.

Historically, beef was the focal point in foodborne illness cases, but enhanced regulations have reduced such outbreaks. Experts note that produce, often consumed raw, presents unique risks. Despite rigorous safety measures, contamination sources such as irrigation water and handling methods remain challenges, urging the need for tougher industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)