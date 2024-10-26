Left Menu

Fast-Food Chains Tackle E. Coli Outbreak: Onion Fuss Unveiled

Major U.S. fast-food chains, including McDonald's, have temporarily removed fresh onions from menus due to an E. coli outbreak linked to the vegetable. The incident highlights the complexities of produce safety compared to beef. Experts suggest rigorous testing and improved industry standards to tackle produce contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:50 IST
Fast-Food Chains Tackle E. Coli Outbreak: Onion Fuss Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, several leading U.S. fast-food chains made the decision to temporarily take fresh onions off their menus following an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's, unveiling a recurring challenge for the restaurant industry: ensuring produce remains free from contamination, a tougher task than safeguarding beef.

The E. coli outbreak, suspected to be caused by onions, affected McDonald's locations across the Midwest and some Western states, sickening at least 75 people and resulting in one death. About 22 people required hospitalization, with two developing severe kidney-related conditions, according to recent data from the FDA.

Historically, beef was the focal point in foodborne illness cases, but enhanced regulations have reduced such outbreaks. Experts note that produce, often consumed raw, presents unique risks. Despite rigorous safety measures, contamination sources such as irrigation water and handling methods remain challenges, urging the need for tougher industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024