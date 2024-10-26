PM Modi and Spanish Leader Unveil TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Monday, joining Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex. This newly built facility at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited campus is dedicated to manufacturing C-295 aircraft.

Under the C-295 programme, 56 aircraft will be produced, with 16 delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 assembled in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. This complex represents India's first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft, and involves a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing manufacture, assembly, and maintenance. Contributions are also expected from public and private sectors such as Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and MSMEs.

During his visit, Modi will also launch multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 4,800 crores, anticipated to benefit several districts. Key projects include extensive road infrastructure developments and the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, significantly enhancing transportation in the Kachchh district. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for various water supply and eco-tourism projects, aiming at improving regional water accessibility and tourism potential.

