Left Menu

PM Modi and Spanish Leader Unveil TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat, marking India's first private military aircraft assembly line. Modi will also launch development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores across various districts, including significant infrastructure and water supply improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:31 IST
PM Modi and Spanish Leader Unveil TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Monday, joining Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex. This newly built facility at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited campus is dedicated to manufacturing C-295 aircraft.

Under the C-295 programme, 56 aircraft will be produced, with 16 delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 assembled in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. This complex represents India's first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft, and involves a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing manufacture, assembly, and maintenance. Contributions are also expected from public and private sectors such as Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and MSMEs.

During his visit, Modi will also launch multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 4,800 crores, anticipated to benefit several districts. Key projects include extensive road infrastructure developments and the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, significantly enhancing transportation in the Kachchh district. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for various water supply and eco-tourism projects, aiming at improving regional water accessibility and tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024