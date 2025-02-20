Bharat Electronics Secures Rs 1,034 Crore Defense Contract

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, has signed a significant contract worth Rs 1,034 crore with the Ministry of Defence. This agreement entails the supply of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and Data Communication Terminals (DCTs) for the Indian Coast Guard.

The state-of-the-art radios, a product of joint development by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) and BEL, are designed to support multi-band, multi-channel, and multi-mission operations. These features are crucial to meet the requirements of Network Centric Warfare, according to a company release. The DCT systems are engineered to ensure accurate, speedy, secure, and reliable communication between shore and ships, critical for mission success.

Additionally, BEL reported securing other orders amounting to Rs 258 crore, including Earth Station for Satellite Communication, Laser Range Finders, and communication equipment for weapons systems, among others. With these new orders, BEL's total bookings for the current financial year have reached Rs 13,147 crore.

