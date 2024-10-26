NCW Launches Regional Consultation on Cyber Laws Safeguarding Women

In a pioneering move, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has partnered with the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA), to address pressing concerns regarding cyber laws affecting women. The regional consultation, as reported on Saturday, aims to scrutinize legislative gaps and propose necessary amendments to enhance women's digital safety.

Opening the series of eight discussions set to occur across India from October to December 2024, the event brought together over 40 legal minds from the northeastern states. The choice of focus aligns with Section 10(1)(d) of the NCW Act, 1992, underlining an annual review of laws that impact women significantly.

Discussions delved into pivotal legislation including the Information Technology Act, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and proposed amendments to the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The dialogue also examined cybercrimes such as bullying and deepfakes, with Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan stressing the critical need for legislative harmony and sensitive enforcement mechanisms.

Contributing to the discourse, Prof. Indrajit Dube underscored systemic challenges in policy and law enforcement frameworks, while advocating for mandatory reporting and public-private partnerships to foster digital literacy. Meanwhile, Dr. Arjun Chetri highlighted the rising tide of AI-driven cybercrimes, urging more stringent punitive measures under Section 66E of the IT Act.

The session, attended by key NCW representatives, concluded with an acknowledgment from Dr. Nandarani Choudhury, marking the beginning of a comprehensive effort to protect women in cyberspace through informed legislative reforms.

