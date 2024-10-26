Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Toddler Drowns in Flooded Ditch in Odisha

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Adyasa Maharana tragically drowned after slipping into a flooded ditch near her home in Odisha's Balasore district. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A toddler tragically lost her life after falling into a ditch near her home in Pallasahi village in Odisha's Balasore district, as confirmed by local police.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the two-and-a-half-year-old, Adyasa Maharana, slipped into the water-filled ditch while playing and was swept away by the floodwaters following heavy rains.

Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital, the child was declared dead, and authorities are now investigating the matter further.

