Tragic Incident: Toddler Drowns in Flooded Ditch in Odisha
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Adyasa Maharana tragically drowned after slipping into a flooded ditch near her home in Odisha's Balasore district. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A toddler tragically lost her life after falling into a ditch near her home in Pallasahi village in Odisha's Balasore district, as confirmed by local police.
The unfortunate incident occurred when the two-and-a-half-year-old, Adyasa Maharana, slipped into the water-filled ditch while playing and was swept away by the floodwaters following heavy rains.
Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital, the child was declared dead, and authorities are now investigating the matter further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement