Central Railway Boosts Connectivity with Special Festive Trains

To cater to increased passenger demand during Diwali and Chhat Puja, Central Railway introduces two unreserved special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur. Departures are scheduled from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on October 28, 2024, and from Gorakhpur on October 30, 2024, offering extensive routes with multiple stops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the surge in passenger numbers during the Diwali and Chhat Puja festivals, Central Railway announced on Saturday the addition of two unreserved special trains. These services, operating between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, bring the total number of train services to 583.

According to railway officials, the first special service (Train No. 01019) will leave CSMT Mumbai at 2:30 PM on October 28, 2024, and will arrive at Gorakhpur by 11:00 PM the next night. The return journey (Train No. 01020) will depart from Gorakhpur at 12:45 AM on October 30, 2024, reaching Mumbai by 10:35 AM the following day. The route includes stops at key stations such as Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Bhusaval, and Bhopal.

Both trains comprise 15 Sleeper Class coaches, operating on an unreserved basis, and two guard-cum-brake vans. Central Railways has urged passengers to verify departure schedules and stops through the Indian Railways' website or the NTES app. Travelers are advised to carry valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

