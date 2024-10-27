Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites
The U.S. has reduced its proposed missile defense system for Guam from 22 to 16 sites. The system, integrating technology from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, aims to provide comprehensive defense against missile attacks. The reduction in sites is detailed in a recent environmental impact study.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency announced a reduction in the number of proposed missile defense sites on Guam from 22 to 16, according to a draft environmental impact statement released Friday. The system is intended to offer comprehensive '360 degree' protection for the U.S. Pacific territory against all forms of missile and air attacks. The plan involves integrating Raytheon's SM-6, SM-3 Block IIA, Lockheed Martin's THAAD, and the Patriot PAC-3 systems over the course of 10 years.
The environmental impact study, started last year and opened for public comment this year, recommends deploying, operating, and maintaining integrated missile defense components across 16 sites on the island. All of these sites are on U.S. military property. However, the report does not specify the reasons behind the reduction in site numbers.
Guam is a strategic location for the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies, given its proximity to China and its role as a logistical hub. The island's defense is pivotal against advanced Chinese missile capabilities, including the DF-26 and hypersonic glide vehicles. Public meetings are scheduled in Guam next month to discuss the latest environmental report findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Testing Missile Defenses: Lessons from Iran and Implications for Indo-Pacific
Strengthening Ties: India and Germany's Naval Collaborations in the Indo-Pacific
Strengthening Ties: German Navy Visits Goa Amid Indo-Pacific Deployment
Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world: PM Modi.
Both sides committed to promoting free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific: India-Germany joint statement.