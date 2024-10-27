Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency announced a reduction in the number of proposed missile defense sites on Guam from 22 to 16, according to a draft environmental impact statement released Friday. The system is intended to offer comprehensive '360 degree' protection for the U.S. Pacific territory against all forms of missile and air attacks. The plan involves integrating Raytheon's SM-6, SM-3 Block IIA, Lockheed Martin's THAAD, and the Patriot PAC-3 systems over the course of 10 years.

The environmental impact study, started last year and opened for public comment this year, recommends deploying, operating, and maintaining integrated missile defense components across 16 sites on the island. All of these sites are on U.S. military property. However, the report does not specify the reasons behind the reduction in site numbers.

Guam is a strategic location for the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies, given its proximity to China and its role as a logistical hub. The island's defense is pivotal against advanced Chinese missile capabilities, including the DF-26 and hypersonic glide vehicles. Public meetings are scheduled in Guam next month to discuss the latest environmental report findings.

